India’s Forex Reserves Surge Past $688 Billion Mark, Exports Hit Historic Highs

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves have continued their upward trajectory, climbing for the eighth consecutive week to reach $688.13 billion as of April 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest data released on Friday.

Forex Reserves Jump by Nearly $2 Billion in a Week

The reserves grew by $1.98 billion in just one week, marking a significant recovery from previous months where the kitty had declined due to market interventions and revaluation effects. The foreign currency assets, which form the largest component, increased by $2.17 billion, taking the total to $580.66 billion.

However, gold reserves fell by $207 million to $84.37 billion, while the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose slightly by $21 million to $18.59 billion.

Strong Forex Signals Economic Stability

Analysts note that rising forex reserves strengthen the rupee against the US dollar and reflect robust economic fundamentals, giving the RBI greater flexibility to manage currency volatility. When reserves are high, the central bank can release dollars into the market to stabilise the rupee during turbulent periods.

India’s Exports Also Hit All-Time High

Complementing the forex surge, India’s external sector displayed impressive performance, with total exports touching a record $824.9 billion in FY 2024–25 — a 6.01% increase over the previous year’s $778.1 billion, despite global economic headwinds.

Services Lead Export Growth

India’s services exports led the charge, rising 13.6% year-on-year to $387.5 billion, up from $341.1 billion in FY 2023–24. In March 2025 alone, services exports hit $35.6 billion, a year-on-year jump of 18.6%, as per RBI data.

Non-Petroleum Merchandise Exports at Record Levels

Further boosting the export portfolio, non-petroleum merchandise exports surged to $374.1 billion, a 6% increase from $352.9 billion the year prior — making it the highest-ever annual figure for this category.

Outlook

With a strong forex cushion and surging exports, India’s external sector continues to project economic resilience amid global uncertainties. The RBI is expected to leverage this momentum to maintain currency stability and foster investor confidence.

