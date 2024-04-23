India’s Hitesh Dolwani Clinches Three Medals at ITTF Al Watani Para Table Tennis Championship 2024

Jordan: The ITTF Al Watani Para Table Tennis Championship 2024, which was held in Jordan from April 2nd to April 22nd, concluded with Indian para-athlete Hitesh Dolwani, from Telangana, showcasing an impressive performance and securing three medals in various categories.

The championship witnessed around 200 players from different parts of the world competing in categories classed 1 to 10.

Representing India in Class 10 category, Hitesh Dolwani managed to grab a Bronze Medal in Men’s Singles, a Silver Medal in Men’s Doubles Class MD 18, and another Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles Class MD 20.

In the Men’s Singles category, Hitesh Dolwani displayed his exceptional talent. In the quarterfinals, Dolwani defeated Ali Alsahena from Kuwait with a clean sweep, winning 3-0 (11/6, 11/5, 11/9). However, in the semifinals, Dolwani faced a tough challenge against Dinesh from Sri Lanka, losing 1-3 (11/5, 5/11, 10/12, 6/11).

In the Men’s Doubles category, Hitesh Dolwani partnered with Kunal Arora. The duo put up an extraordinary performance, securing victories. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Ali Alsahena and Imayak from Kuwait with a score of 3-0 (11/4, 11/7, 11/5). In the semifinals, Dolwani and Arora faced a tough battle against Shafeeq Hikmat from Iraq and Siraj Naseer from Saudi Arabia, eventually winning 3-2 (11/7, 6/11, 8/11, 11/4, 11/9). However, in the finals, they lost to Dinesh from Sri Lanka and Murodullaev from Uzbekistan, ending with a score of 0-3 (7/11, 9/11, 13/15).

In the Mixed Doubles category, Hitesh Dolwani, partnering with Baby Sahana, managed to secure victories as well. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Ali Alsahena and Zainab from Kuwait with a score of 3-1 (11/5, 11/6, 8/11, 11/7). In the semifinals, they secured a convincing victory against Murodullaev and Tash Balziya from Uzbekistan, winning 3-0 (11/3, 11/3, 11/4). However, in the finals, they lost to Shafeeq Hikmat and Najlah Imad from Iraq with a score of 1-3 (11/6, 8/11, 8/11, 8/11).

The championship witnessed remarkable performances from para-athletes from around the world, showcasing exceptional talent and determination in the sport of table tennis.