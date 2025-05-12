India’s IT Professionals Embrace AI Era with On-the-Job Training

New Delhi: In a significant shift marking the AI revolution in India’s tech ecosystem, nearly 50% of technology professionals are now receiving Artificial Intelligence (AI) training support directly from their employers, according to a new report by Naukri released on National Technology Day.

AI Upskilling Goes Mainstream in Indian Tech Industry

The survey, which included insights from over 16,000 tech professionals across various sectors, highlights a growing trend of structured AI training in workplaces. While self-learning continues to be a popular choice, a shift toward employer-driven upskilling is now evident.

“AI upskilling has firmly entered the mainstream,” the report states. “From freshers to seasoned professionals, the Indian tech workforce is embracing the AI era.” Also Read: PM Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and Ceasefire Developments

Cities Like Bengaluru, Gurugram Lead the AI Training Wave

Tech hubs such as Bengaluru and Gurugram are at the forefront of this trend, with about 33% of professionals in these cities confirming that their companies are providing active AI training.

Among freshers, over half reported receiving either basic AI knowledge or in-depth training, reflecting the industry’s commitment to preparing the next generation for AI-driven roles.

GenAI Tops Skill Charts Among Senior Professionals

For mid to senior-level professionals (10-15 years of experience), Generative AI (GenAI) emerged as the most in-demand skill, chosen by 42% of respondents — a figure that rose to 46% among those with 15+ years of experience.

Meanwhile, Cloud Computing, DevOps, and Data Engineering continue to remain vital areas of focus for early-career tech talent.

While AI training is becoming more accessible, the survey revealed several concerns among tech professionals:

46% cited low salary hikes as a primary concern.

cited as a primary concern. 20% said they lack the time to upskill .

said they lack the . 17% flagged the issue of outdated tech stacks at their workplaces.

flagged the issue of at their workplaces. 18% expressed anxiety over layoffs, though upskilling appears to be seen as a way to future-proof their careers.

Upskilling: The Key to Future-Readiness

With the IT/Software Services sector driving rapid tech evolution, structured AI learning is increasingly seen as essential for maintaining a competitive edge. Organizations that prioritize internal upskilling are likely to gain long-term benefits in talent retention and innovation.