Watch: Blunder at Gaddafi Stadium: India’s National Anthem Played Before Australia-England Match
India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was mistakenly played instead of Australia’s Advance Australia Fair during the customary team lineup.
Lahore: A bizarre mix-up occurred before the Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium when India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, was mistakenly played instead of Australia’s Advance Australia Fair during the customary team lineup.
PCB’s Major Slip-Up Before a High-Stakes Tournament
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found itself in an embarrassing situation as officials quickly realized the mistake and rectified it by playing Australia’s correct anthem. However, the incident did not go unnoticed, and a video of the moment swiftly went viral on social media, becoming a major talking point on X.
India’s Matches Being Held in Dubai Amid Political Tensions
India had earlier declined to travel to Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations. As a result, all of India’s matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on February 23, are being played in Dubai. If India advances to the next round, their semi-final and final will also take place in Dubai.
The unexpected anthem mix-up has sparked reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide, adding an unusual controversy to the tournament’s opening fixtures.