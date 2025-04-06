India’s ‘Open Sesame’ Railway Bridge Opens: Trains on Top, Ships Below – Pamban Bridge Lifts in 5 Minutes, Supports 75 km/h Speed”

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a major infrastructural gift to the nation – the new Pamban Bridge, India’s first automated vertical lift railway sea bridge. Starting today, travel to the sacred town of Rameswaram will be faster, smoother, and safer.

Travel Time Reduced from One Hour to Just 20 Minutes

Connecting Mandapam to Rameswaram, the 2.08 km-long bridge reduces the previous travel time of one hour to just 20 minutes. The bridge is designed to accommodate double tracks and supports high-speed trains traveling up to 75–80 km/h.

Bridge Opens Like Magic for Ships

One of the most unique features of the new Pamban Bridge is its automated vertical lift system. With just the press of a button, the bridge lifts 22 meters in 5 minutes, allowing ships to pass below safely—similar to an “Ali Baba cave” opening in the sea.

Built to Withstand the Sea: Advanced Engineering at Its Best

Constructed using stainless steel and coated with polysiloxane, the bridge resists rust and damage from saline seawater. It replaces the manual Scherzer lift bridge built in 1914, which had only a 19-meter clearance and was limited to trains running at 10 km/h.

Project Delayed but Finally Complete

Initially approved in 2019, the project faced delays and was slated for completion by 2021. However, the bridge was completed in 2024 at a cost of ₹535 crore under the supervision of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

Improved Safety with High-Tech Features

To ensure safety, the bridge is equipped with an alarm system. If wind speeds exceed 58 km/h, automatic alerts are triggered, and train movement is halted to prevent accidents.

Boost for Pilgrimage Tourism

Rameswaram, home to the Ramanathaswamy Temple, is one of India’s most visited pilgrimage destinations. The new bridge will significantly improve connectivity, especially for pilgrims and tourists heading to this holy site.