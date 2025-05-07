India’s Operation Sindoor triggers backlash; Pakistan calls it ‘blatant aggression’, vows retaliation

In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the IAF strikes as an “unprovoked and blatant act of war,” accusing India of targeting civilian areas using standoff weapons. The statement alleged that the Indian military carried out attacks in Muridke and Bahawalpur, near the international border, as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X (formerly Twitter) and described the operation as a “cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan.” He warned that the aggression “will not go unpunished,” asserting that Pakistan would never allow India to achieve its “malicious aims.”

India Confirms Operation Sindoor, Denies Targeting Military Installations

India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the launch of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a calibrated response aimed at neutralizing terrorist infrastructure. The ministry clarified that no Pakistani military sites were targeted and emphasized that the operation was limited to camps and facilities linked to terrorism.

“The strikes were carried out with precision to avoid civilian and military casualties,” the ministry said, adding that the action was in response to concrete intelligence linking the Pahalgam attackers to camps operating from across the border.

Pakistan Warns of Wider Conflict, Cites UN Charter

Pakistan’s Foreign Office warned that India’s “reckless behaviour” had brought the region to the brink of a wider conflict. Quoting Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Islamabad stated that Pakistan “reserves the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing,” affirming its right to self-defense.

The statement also raised concerns over the safety of international commercial air traffic, calling India’s actions a “serious threat” to regional peace and global aviation norms.

No Formal Complaint to UN Confirmed Yet

While Pakistan has condemned the strikes in the strongest terms, its official statement did not confirm whether any formal complaint has been lodged with the United Nations or other international forums. However, diplomatic channels are expected to be activated in the coming days.

Heightened Tensions Between Nuclear-Armed Neighbours

With both India and Pakistan being nuclear-armed nations, the latest escalation has raised alarms in international diplomatic circles. Experts warn that any further provocation or miscalculation could lead to a serious confrontation with global implications.

As of now, both sides remain on high alert, while the international community watches the situation closely, urging restraint and dialogue.