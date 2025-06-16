India’s Packaging Vision Goes Global: Hyderabad’s Chakravarthi AVPS Delivers Keynote at UNIDO Global Meet in Bangkok

Hyderabad: India’s leadership in sustainable packaging received global recognition as Mr. Chakravarthi AVPS, Chairman & Managing Director of Ecobliss India and Global Ambassador of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), delivered the keynote address at the UNIDO International Roundtable in Bangkok, Thailand.

Event Focus: Sustainable Industrial Development in Food Packaging

The event was themed “Accelerating Sustainable Industrial Development of the Food Packaging Industry in Asia”, organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in collaboration with the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and Wageningen University & Research (WUR), Netherlands.

Chakravarthi’s Message: Packaging Is the Solution to India’s Food Waste Crisis

Addressing representatives from over 15 Asian countries, Mr. Chakravarthi emphasized the critical role of packaging in reducing food loss.

“India loses up to 30% of its food post-harvest due to poor packaging and cold-chain infrastructure. Packaging must be viewed as a value-preserving necessity, not an added expense,” he said.

Indian Innovations in Sustainable Packaging Gain Global Attention

In his keynote, Mr. Chakravarthi highlighted India’s progress in eco-friendly packaging, showcasing innovations such as:

Banana fibre, areca leaf, and sugarcane bagasse-based materials

Adoption of active and intelligent packaging for dairy and perishables

State-led traceability pilots in horticulture and seafood

Emerging green-tech packaging startups

Expansion of cold-chain networks and research centres

UNIDO Roundtable Highlights Packaging’s Role in Food Security

The session featured key global leaders including:

Mrs. Luciana Pellegrino , President, WPO

, President, WPO Mr. Ali Badernah , Divisional Chief, UNIDO

, Divisional Chief, UNIDO Mr. Eelke Westra , Program Manager, WUR

, Program Manager, WUR Dr. Johannes Bergmair, General Secretary, WPO (Moderator)

Together, they underlined that packaging is critical to food preservation, safety, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key Outcome: Strategic Roadmap to Tackle Food Loss

A major takeaway from the event was the launch of a collaborative research paper titled:

“Navigating the Food Loss and Waste Paradox: Balancing Food Loss Reduction with Save Food Packaging.”

Jointly authored by UNIDO, WPO, and WUR, the report presents a methodology-driven roadmap to combat food loss through sustainable packaging strategies.

India’s Growing Role in Global Packaging Leadership

The international spotlight on Mr. Chakravarthi AVPS and Indian packaging innovations signals a strong step forward in India’s ambition to lead sustainable food systems across Asia.

