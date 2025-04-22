India’s Real Estate Sector Sees 47% Jump in Institutional Investments in Q1 2025

New Delhi: India’s real estate market has kicked off 2025 on a high note, with institutional investments reaching $0.81 billion in the first quarter (January–March), a 47% year-on-year increase, according to a new report by real estate consultancy Vestian. This surge signals growing investor confidence in India’s robust economic trajectory and infrastructure development.

Residential Real Estate Leads with 62% Share in Q1 2025

The residential real estate sector emerged as the top performer, capturing 62% of total investments in Q1 2025—up significantly from 41% in Q1 2024.

In terms of value, the residential segment recorded $506.1 million, marking a 125% annual rise, showcasing a renewed focus on housing and urban expansion.

Commercial Real Estate Sees 33% Rise Despite Slight Share Dip

The commercial segment attracted $307.2 million in institutional investments in Q1 2025, accounting for 38% of the total. While the share dropped slightly from 42% in Q1 2024, the value of investments rose 33% year-on-year, reflecting strong demand in the office and commercial leasing sectors.

Industrial and Warehousing Sector Awaits Investment Upswing

Interestingly, no major investments were recorded in the industrial and warehousing sector during the first quarter of 2025. However, experts suggest that rising e-commerce growth and reduced logistics costs will soon attract significant capital into this segment.

Foreign Investors Increase Stakes: From 2% to 43% in a Year

One of the report’s standout findings is the surge in foreign investor participation, which jumped from 2% in Q1 2024 to 43% in Q1 2025. In value terms, foreign investments soared by a staggering 3,054%, reaching $346.9 million—up from just $11 million a year ago. This spike is attributed to India’s economic resilience and infrastructure growth.

Domestic Investors Still Lead but See Reduced Share

While domestic investors retained a 57% share of total investments in Q1 2025, their dominance declined from 98% in Q1 2024. In value terms, domestic investment stood at $466.4 million, showing a 14% annual drop.

This shift highlights the growing interest of international funds in India’s expanding property market.

Expert Outlook: Investment Momentum to Continue

According to Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, “Investor confidence in India’s growth story remains strong, with both foreign and domestic players showing increased commitment to long-term investments. As investment activity continues to build momentum, we can expect a notable increase in future inflows.”

With key deals and strategic funding reaffirming faith in India’s real estate landscape, the sector is expected to see sustained growth, driven by urbanization, government-backed infrastructure projects, and global investor interest.