India’s T20 World Cup-winning players to get Rs 5 crore each, coaching staff Rs 2.5 cr: Report

New Delhi: A Day after India won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the team would be rewarded with a whopping cash prize of INR 125 crore in total.

Now a report by The Indian Express tells how the amount will be distributed between all 15 squad members, along with the coaching staff, support staff, and the five-member selection committee.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T. Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will receive INR 2.5 crore each. All five members of the selection committee –- chairman Ajit Agarkar, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sundar Das, and S. Sharath -– will get INR 1 crore each.

Physiotherapists Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar, and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj; throwdown specialists Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani, along with masseurs Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade, plus strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai will get INR 2 crore each.

The report also says the team’s video analyst, BCCI staff members who were travelling with the team including media officers, and the logistics manager will also be rewarded. In 2013, when India won the Champions Trophy in England under M.S. Dhoni’s captaincy, INR 1 crore was paid as prize money to each player, while the support staff was paid INR 30 lakh each.

In 2011, when India won the ODI World Cup in Mumbai under Dhoni’s leadership, the reward money was INR 1 crore each for the players but was later revised to INR 2 crore. The support staff were paid INR 50 lakh each, while selectors were given INR 25 lakh.

In 2007, when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, the side got a prize money of INR 12 crore. When India clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title in 1983, a fundraising concert by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar led to everyone on the side being paid INR 1 lakh each.