India’s Vice-Presidential Voting Concludes: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Casts Vote, BRS Abstains

New Delhi: The voting process for the election of the Vice President of India was completed today at Parliament House. Members of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha exercised their franchise. According to sources, out of a total of 781 members, 762 cast their votes.

The remaining members include former Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and some members of the BJD party, who expressed their position by abstaining from voting.

During the voting, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi was also present in Parliament and exercised his franchise. Sources indicated that the BRS party of Telangana and Jagan Mohan’s party of Andhra Pradesh were expected to vote in favor of the India Alliance candidate. However, their decision not to vote showed that they maintained an independent stance.

Experts say that the eyes of the entire nation are fixed on the result, as it will not only decide the new Vice President but also reflect the country’s political direction and the balance of parliamentary power. Even before the results are announced, political analysts are evaluating the impact of the voting and the positions of members, while the public eagerly awaits the announcement of India’s next Vice President.