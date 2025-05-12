IndiGo, Air India working on gradually restoring flights at reopened airports

New Delhi: India’s leading airlines, IndiGo and Air India, announced on Monday that they are working to gradually resume flights to and from 32 airports that the government has reopened following the de-escalation of hostilities along the Pakistani border.

IndiGo’s Commitment to Gradual Flight Resumption

In line with the government’s directives, IndiGo confirmed that the airports are now open for operations. The airline stated that it will progressively begin flights on previously closed routes.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments… our teams will work diligently to restore seamless operations,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan pays an emotional tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor

The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status regularly for the latest updates. IndiGo added that change and cancellation fee waivers are available until May 22 for travel to and from the affected airports.

Air India’s Plans for Restoring Operations

Air India also confirmed its efforts to restore flight services to and from several reopened airports. The airline said it was working to resume flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

The Tata Group-owned airline assured passengers that its teams were working to bring operations back to normal and urged passengers to stay tuned for further updates.

Airports Reopen Following De-Escalation of Tensions

The Airports Authority of India announced that 32 airports, which were closed since May 9 due to the escalation of tensions following cross-border drone and missile attacks, will now be available for civil aircraft operations.

“These airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect,” the Airports Authority of India confirmed.

Airports Gradually Opening

The airports that will gradually reopen include:

Chandigarh

Srinagar

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Bhuntar

Kishangarh

Patiala

Shimla

Kangra-Gaggal

Bathinda

Jaisalmer

Jodhpur

Bikaner

Halwara

Pathankot

Jammu

Leh

Mundra

Jamnagar

Hirasar

Porbandar

Keshod

Kandla

Bhuj

The government stated that while the ceasefire is largely holding, the gradual reopening of the airports reflects the current de-escalation in cross-border hostilities, though they do not want to take any chances.

Calm Night and Successful Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army reported that the night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border, marking the first calm night in recent days. The de-escalation follows India’s successful launch of Operation Sindoor, which was executed in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The reopening of these airports signifies a return to normalcy in flight operations, which had been severely disrupted due to the heightened conflict between India and Pakistan.