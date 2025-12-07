IndiGo Cancels 117 Flights at Hyderabad Airport as Travel Chaos Continues for Sixth Day

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport witnessed another day of severe disruption on Sunday as IndiGo cancelled 117 flights, leading to widespread inconvenience and rising frustration among passengers. This marks the sixth consecutive day of large-scale cancellations by the airline.

According to airport officials, the cancellations include:

56 arrivals

61 departures

This number is among the highest recorded in the last six days, although slightly lower than the 144 flights cancelled on Saturday and 155 flights on Friday.

Over 500 Flights Cancelled Since December 2

Hyderabad’s RGIA has seen more than 500 IndiGo flights cancelled since December 2, leaving thousands of travellers stranded, many of whom were seen arguing with airline staff over refunds and alternative travel arrangements.

Due to rising tensions, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) increased security deployment at key airport locations to avoid any untoward incidents.

Major Routes Hit: Passengers Struggle to Find Alternatives

The cancellations affected several major domestic routes, including:

Delhi

Bengaluru

Chennai

Kolkata

Visakhapatnam

Goa

Madurai

Bhubaneswar

Passengers spent hours at the airport trying to rebook tickets or secure refunds. Emergency flights were operated to Kochi to help stranded Ayyappa devotees continue their pilgrimage.

Authorities Step in with Emergency Travel Arrangements

To manage the passenger surge, multiple agencies introduced alternative travel support:

South Central Railway announced special trains to Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

announced special trains to Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Road Transport Corporation (RTC) began operating additional buses to Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry.

began operating additional buses to Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry. SpiceJet launched extra flights to ease congestion and reduce waiting times.

Officials stated that the rush began to decrease after these additional services were deployed.

Meanwhile, 10 IndiGo flights were also cancelled at Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday.

IndiGo Responds: “Operations Cut Down to Stabilise System”

In a statement, IndiGo said it has reduced flights temporarily to stabilise its operations, adding:

Teams are working to bring schedules back on track

Efforts are underway to reduce delays

Customer support systems are being strengthened

Passengers have been urged to check flight status updates regularly.

The situation remains tense as IndiGo cancels 117 flights at Hyderabad Airport, adding to the mounting travel disruptions faced by passengers over nearly a week. While additional trains, buses, and flights have offered temporary relief, normalcy may take time to return as the airline works to restore stability across its network.