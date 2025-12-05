DGCA Swings into Action as IndiGo Cancels Hundreds of Flights Amid Pilot Shortage

A major disruption hit air travellers across India as a large number of IndiGo flights were cancelled due to severe pilot shortage. On Thursday alone, more than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled, and the crisis continued into Friday. Passengers across several airports faced long delays, sudden cancellations, and unusually high-ticket prices.

Airfare surged drastically, with some passengers paying as much as ₹40,000 for a Delhi–Kochi ticket, highlighting the severity of the situation. Amid the growing chaos, DGCA steps became crucial, and the regulator swung into action to stabilise operations.

DGCA Deploys Its Own Pilot-Auditors to Operate IndiGo Flights

To address the shortage, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued immediate instructions:

DGCA inspectors—many of whom are licensed pilots—were directed to operate IndiGo flights.

These pilots usually work as contracted auditors , with five-year agreements preventing them from joining any airline.

Because of the emergency, DGCA made special rule adjustments to allow these pilots to assist IndiGo temporarily.

According to sources, IndiGo officials held a late-night meeting with DGCA, where this critical decision was finalised.

New FDTL Rules Add Pressure to Pilot Availability

Aviation analysts believe that the newly introduced Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules may have intensified the crisis.

Key points:

DGCA notified the new FDTL regulations in January 2024 , but implementation was delayed.

IndiGo reportedly expanded its winter schedule on October 26, adding more flights.

, adding more flights. When the new duty rules finally came into effect, pilot availability dropped.

Combined with technical issues, this led to widespread cancellations.

Experts say the situation highlights the delicate balance between pilot fatigue management, airline scheduling, and regulatory compliance.

Passengers Face Hardships as Cancellations Continue

With IndiGo being India’s largest domestic airline, cancellations at this scale affected thousands of travellers. Many struggled with:

Last-minute flight cancellations

Costly rebooking charges

Scarcity of seats on alternate flights

Long waiting hours at major airports

The aviation ministry is monitoring the situation closely as DGCA continues active intervention.

As the crisis unfolded, DGCA Steps: IndiGo Flight Cancelled | DGCA Swung Into Action became the central narrative in India’s aviation sector. With DGCA deploying its own pilot-auditors and adjusting guidelines, the regulator aims to restore normal operations quickly. Passengers are hopeful that the situation will stabilise in the coming days, while IndiGo works to overcome its pilot shortage.