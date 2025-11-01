IndiGo Flight from Jeddah Diverted to Mumbai After “Human Bomb” Threat

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the Hyderabad airport early Saturday morning after authorities received an email warning of a “human bomb” onboard an IndiGo flight arriving from Jeddah. The IndiGo flight 6E-68, which was scheduled to land in Hyderabad, was immediately diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

According to officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the alarming message was received around 5:30 a.m. The email claimed that a human bomb had been planted on the Jeddah–Hyderabad flight and compared the alleged plan to the 1984 Madras airport bombing, further suggesting links to the LTTE and ISI.

Upon receiving the threat, airport authorities swiftly alerted security agencies and communicated the situation to the aircraft’s pilot. Following security protocols, the flight was instructed not to land in Hyderabad and was instead diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying, “On November 1, IndiGo flight 6E-68 from Jeddah to Hyderabad received a bomb threat. As per standard security procedure, the flight was diverted to Mumbai. The concerned authorities were immediately informed, and full cooperation was extended during the security checks.”

Security personnel in Mumbai conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft and luggage. No suspicious items were found, and all passengers were reported safe. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the threatening email.