IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Patna After Bird Hit Causes Engine Vibration

Patna: A major accident was narrowly averted after an indigo flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning. The emergency was caused by a suspected bird strike, resulting in engine vibrations.

IndiGo Flight 6E509 Returns to Patna Minutes After Takeoff

According to airport officials, IndiGo flight 6E509 took off from Patna at 8:42 AM en route to Delhi. Moments after takeoff, the pilot detected unusual engine vibrations and immediately alerted air traffic control. The flight was safely landed back at 9:03 AM on Runway 7.

169 Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing

There were approximately 169 passengers on board at the time of the incident. Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew are safe, and there were no injuries reported.

IndiGo, in an official statement, praised the pilot’s timely response and safe handling of the aircraft under emergency conditions.

Bird Strike Suspected as Cause of Engine Malfunction

Following the incident, airport inspections revealed a dead bird on the runway, confirming bird strike as the likely reason for the technical snag. Bird strikes are a common aviation hazard, especially during takeoff and landing phases.

Alternate Travel Arrangements for Stranded Passengers

IndiGo and airport authorities are working together to make alternate arrangements for the affected passengers. Some passengers may be accommodated on later flights, while others may be rerouted via nearby airports.

“Safety is our top priority. Our crew handled the situation with professionalism, and we are ensuring that passengers reach their destination as soon as possible,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

Aviation Authorities on Alert

Following the incident, airport authorities have launched an inspection and may take additional bird control measures around the airport to prevent similar incidents in the future.