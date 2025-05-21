Disaster Averted! IndiGo Plane Nose Shattered by Hailstorm, Lands Safely in Srinagar

A major mid-air scare was reported on Tuesday when an indigo aircraft traveling from Delhi to Srinagar sustained significant damage due to a hailstorm. The nose cone of the aircraft was battered by heavy hail, creating panic among the 200 passengers onboard.

Passengers Panic Amid Loud Noises and Turbulence

According to eyewitness accounts, the sudden hailstorm led to loud thuds and intense turbulence, triggering fear and anxiety among the passengers. Many were seen screaming in panic as the aircraft shook mid-air due to the impact of the storm.

Pilot’s Quick Response Saves the Day

Despite the damage to the aircraft’s front, the pilot managed to maintain composure and safely land the plane at Srinagar airport. The quick thinking and calm handling of the situation brought much relief to the anxious passengers and crew.

IndiGo Yet to Release Official Statement

As of now, IndiGo has not released an official statement regarding the incident. Aviation authorities are expected to inspect the aircraft and investigate the extent of the damage caused by the hailstorm.

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, all passengers and crew are safe, and no injuries were reported. The incident has reignited conversations about the challenges of flying in extreme weather conditions, especially during monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons.