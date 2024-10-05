IndiGo suffers major technical glitch, fliers stranded across nation

New Delhi: Low-cost airline major IndiGo on Saturday experienced a major network outage, disrupting flight operations and ground services across the nation,

The technical glitch left several air travellers stranded across airports as they were unable to board flights or book tickets, leading to significant delays.

“It’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services (at Bangalore T1 for the last one hour).

Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice,” an affected flier posted on X social media platform.

“Technical glitch at @IndiGo6E. Airport looks like a railway station”, another commented.

The airline said in a statement that they are “currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system.

” “As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport”, said IndiGo.

The airline further said that their airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey.

“Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible”, it posted on X, adding that they “regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time”.

A frustrated user posted on X: “@IndiGo6E bad situation at Lucknow too. Flight 6E2380 to Delhi was delayed by more than one hour. Passengers waiting inside aircraft”.

“Sometimes it shows flights are unavailable on a date and after refresh, it is again available,” another flier said.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger air traffic in the country rose 6 per cent (year-on-year) to 13.1 million in August. Indigo continued to dominate the domestic space, increasing its market share by 40 bps to 62.4 per cent, according to reports.