Indiramma Alert: Cross 66 Yards, Say Goodbye to Housing Funds

Hyderabad: In a significant statement regarding the Indiramma housing scheme, Housing Corporation MD Gautam clarified that beneficiaries constructing houses larger than 66 square yards (600 sq. ft.) will not be eligible for funding under the scheme.

While addressing housing applicants and media, Gautam emphasized that the Indiramma Housing Scheme is designed to support economically weaker sections in building modest homes. “We will only provide financial assistance for houses built within the 66-yard limit. If anyone exceeds this, they will not receive funds,” he stated firmly.

The MD further explained that the government had clearly defined guidelines regarding the area of the house eligible for support. “People must build houses as per the scheme norms. If they exceed the specified area, it’s considered voluntary expansion, and we cannot provide funds for that,” he added.

This announcement comes amid rising confusion and grievances among beneficiaries attempting to build slightly larger homes, hoping for full or partial reimbursement. The government aims to ensure fair distribution of resources and focus on assisting the maximum number of eligible families.

Only homes within 66 square yards (600 sq. ft.) will be funded.

will be funded. Beneficiaries are advised to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Indiramma scheme.

of the Indiramma scheme. Unauthorized expansion beyond the limit may result in ineligibility for financial aid.

With this clarification, the Housing Corporation seeks to ensure transparency and equitable distribution of housing support to those who truly need it.