Indiramma canteen opens at Bagh Lingampalli to offer meals at Rs 5

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and In-charge Minister for Hyderabad, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Friday inaugurated the Indiramma Canteen at Sundarayya Park in Bagh Lingampalli, furthering the state government’s initiative to provide affordable meals across the city.



The event was attended by GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijaya Lakshmi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, MLA Mutha Gopal, Corporator Ravi Chari, along with several public representatives and officials.

Speaking at the launch, Ponnam Prabhakar said the government is setting up Indiramma Canteens across Hyderabad to ensure that people arriving for work or livelihood do not struggle for basic food needs.

He said two new centres are opening today—at Sundarayya Vignana Kendra and at the NTPC area in Kavadiguda—and more would follow based on public requirements and recommendations from local leaders.



He added that the canteens will serve quality breakfast and lunch at just Rs 5, enabling workers, daily earners and migrants to access affordable meals. He also assured that the government plans to expand the network of Indiramma Canteens throughout Hyderabad to support those seeking employment and opportunity in the city.