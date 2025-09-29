Hyderabad

Indiramma Canteens Introduce ₹5 Breakfast Across Telangana to Boost Food Security

In a major step towards strengthening food security in urban areas, the Telangana government has expanded its Indiramma Canteen initiative to include breakfast at a highly subsidized rate.

Hyderabad: In a major step towards strengthening food security in urban areas, the Telangana government has expanded its Indiramma Canteen initiative to include breakfast at a highly subsidized rate. Starting today, citizens can enjoy breakfast for just ₹5 at 60 canteens across the state, in addition to the low-cost lunch that has already been part of the scheme.

The initiative, which has been widely appreciated for offering affordable meals to low-income families, daily wage earners, and the urban poor, will now ensure that both breakfast and lunch are available at nominal prices. Officials said the new addition is expected to significantly benefit thousands of people who rely on the canteens for access to nutritious and budget-friendly food.

By expanding the menu to include breakfast, the government aims to address not only hunger but also the nutritional needs of communities, particularly in cities where the cost of living continues to rise. Authorities emphasized that the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to making essential meals accessible and reducing the financial burden on vulnerable sections of society.

