Indiramma Housing Boom: 3,500 New Homes Coming Across Telangana!

Khammam: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced on Friday that the state government will launch a program next week to provide 3,500 Indiramma houses across various constituencies.

Government’s Commitment to Welfare

Speaking at the Kusumanchi MLA camp office in the Paleru constituency, the minister emphasized that despite financial challenges, the government remains committed to serving the poor. He highlighted that it has been 15 months since the Indiramma government came to power with the primary goal of ensuring the welfare of the underprivileged.

Addressing Financial Challenges

Minister Ponguleti criticized the financial mismanagement of the previous administration, stating that it had left Telangana in economic turmoil. However, he assured that the current government is working diligently to fulfill all promises made to the people.

“We will ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive ration cards, despite the state’s challenging financial situation. The previous government created disorder in the name of development, but we are prioritizing both development and welfare by setting things right,” he said.

Ensuring Welfare Programs Without Setbacks

The minister reaffirmed that the Indiramma government is dedicated to the welfare of the people, ensuring that all development programs continue without disruption.

“Every promise we have made will be fulfilled, even if there is a delay,” Minister Ponguleti asserted.

The launch of 3,500 Indiramma houses is a key step toward providing affordable housing and fulfilling the government’s commitment to the people of Telangana.