Indiramma Housing for Eligible Journalists, Says Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced that Indiramma housing will be allotted to all eligible journalists, especially those from rural areas and families of deceased journalists.

Priority for Rural and Deceased Journalists’ Families

Speaking at the Press Academy office in Nampally on Friday, the minister emphasized that special priority would be given to impoverished rural journalists and families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Monthly pensions and financial support are also being extended to journalists suffering from serious health conditions or unable to work due to accidents.

Cheques Distributed to Affected Journalists

During the event, cheques were distributed to the families of deceased journalists and those in distress. Minister Reddy stated that special action plans would be developed to support journalists working at the mandal and constituency levels. He praised the integrity of journalists who courageously bring the truth to the public and acknowledged those who have dedicated their lives to the profession.

Press Academy Building to Be Inaugurated by Month-End

The long-pending Press Academy building is set to be inaugurated by the end of this month, after completing minor renovations. The minister said the building, left incomplete by the previous government, is now ready to serve the media community.

₹42 Crore Fixed Deposit for Journalists’ Welfare

The state government has allocated ₹42 crore, which has been placed in a fixed deposit, and the interest generated is being used to fund journalists’ welfare programs. So far, approximately ₹22 crore has been spent on various welfare initiatives.

₹8.98 Crore Distributed to Families of Deceased Journalists

The government has provided ₹1 lakh in one-time aid and a monthly pension of ₹3,000 for up to five years to 597 families of deceased journalists. In addition, up to two children from each family are receiving monthly tuition support of ₹1,000 for students from Class 1 to 10, totaling ₹8.98 crore in assistance to date.

Media’s Role in Crisis Lauded

Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghurama Reddy, who attended the event, highlighted the critical role of journalists, especially in times of national crisis. He commended their commitment to delivering information without fear, even as the public anxiously follows developments between India and Pakistan.

Calls to Expand Welfare Funding

Press Academy Chairman K. Srinivas Reddy called for increased welfare funding and emphasized the importance of providing Indiramma housing to all eligible journalists. Information and Public Relations Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy also participated in the event.