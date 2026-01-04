Minister Ponguleti Gives Clear Timeline on Indiramma Housing Second Instalment: Here’s What He Said

Khammam: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that the Indiramma government has fast-tracked development in Khammam, launching projects worth ₹14 crore in Peddathanda. The minister laid the foundation stone for multiple development works at Temple City in Khammam Rural Edulapuram Municipality, reaffirming the government’s focus on welfare and infrastructure.

₹14 Crore Development Push in Peddathanda

Speaking to the media after the foundation-laying ceremony, Minister Ponguleti said that development and welfare are the two pillars of the people’s government. He underlined that several initiatives have been launched to ensure security and dignity for the poor, with visible works now taking shape across Khammam rural areas.

Key Highlights

₹14 crore worth of development works launched in Peddathanda

worth of development works launched in Foundation stone laid at Temple City, Edulapuram Municipality

Focus on infrastructure, welfare, and public security

Commitment to deliver on all promises made by the Indiramma government

Welfare Measures Strengthened Under Indiramma Government

The Revenue Minister stated that the Indiramma government has enhanced hostel support, including increases in mess and cosmetic charges, to improve the living standards of students. He contrasted the present approach with the previous administration, asserting that the current government prioritizes real progress over cosmetic claims.

Indiramma Housing Scheme: Second Instalment in April

In a major update for beneficiaries, Minister Ponguleti announced that the second instalment of Indiramma housing sanctions will be released in April. He assured eligible families that the government is committed to timely implementation and transparency in housing approvals.

Commitment to Promises

Reiterating accountability, the minister said the Indiramma government will fulfil every promise made to the people, ensuring that development works and welfare schemes move forward together across Khammam and other regions.

