Indo-French Ties Strengthen: CM Discusses Expansion of Collaboration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a cordial meeting with a delegation led by Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, during their courtesy visit to Hyderabad. The discussions centered on the progress of several ongoing Indo-French collaborative projects in the city and explored new avenues for partnership in key developmental sectors.

The Chief Minister invited the French delegation to expand their investment footprint across Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, which has emerged as a hub for global innovation and technology. He also proposed strengthening the French Bureau office in Hyderabad to further enhance cooperation and coordination between French institutions and the state government.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Ajith Reddy, and Ms. Maud Miquau, Director of Alliance Française de Hyderabad. Ms. Rohini Reddipalli, Assistant at the Bureau de France, was also present. The talks underscored Telangana’s commitment to deepening economic and cultural ties with France under the broader framework of Indo-French relations.