Asia

Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 3.5 km

The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted early Sunday, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 3.5 km
Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 3.5 km

Jakarta: The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted early Sunday, according to the country’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Related Stories
Rahul’s Journey: Exploring Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and Vietnam Starting December 8th
Search underway for missing boat in Indonesia
7.0 magnitude quake hits Indonesia
14 killed, several injured as Indonesia’s fuel storage station catches fire
Powerful earthquake jolts eastern Indonesia, no casualties reported

PVMBG reported that the volcano erupted at around 00:37 a.m. local time for about 206 seconds, throwing ash up to 3,500 metres above its peak, Xinhua news agency reported.

Standing as high as 1,325 metres above sea level, the Ibu volcano is classified as the second danger level, below the highest level of IV.

PVMBG called on the public not to have activities within a radius of 3.5 kilometres from the crater.

Further details are awaited.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button