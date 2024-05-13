Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 5 km

Jakarta: The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on Monday at around 9 a.m. local time for about five minutes, throwing ash up to 5,000 metres above its peak, according to the country’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

“The ash column from its eruption was observed to be grey to black with thick intensity towards the west. When this report was written, the eruption was still ongoing,” said PVMBG, reports Xinhua news agency.

Standing as high as around 1,300 meters above sea level, the Ibu volcano is classified as the third danger level, below the highest, Level IV.

The volcano has erupted more than 80 times since the beginning of this year, PVMBG said, calling on the public not to have activities within a radius of five kilometres from the crater.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.