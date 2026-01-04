Indu Barma to lead Nepal  squad for Women’s T20 WC Global Qualifier

Nepal Cricket on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, to be held in Nepal from January 18 to February 1.

Indu Barma will continue to lead the side, with Puja Mahato appointed as vice-captain, as the hosts prepare for a crucial qualifying campaign in home conditions.

The Global Qualifier will feature teams from Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, the USA and Zimbabwe. The teams have been divided into two groups of five, with Ireland placed in Group A. Following the group stage, the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six round, from which the top four teams will qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in England and Wales in June and will feature 12 teams competing in 33 matches. This marks an expansion from the 10-team tournaments held in Bangladesh in 2024 and South Africa in February 2023.

Eight teams have already secured qualification for the 2026 edition, including hosts England, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The remaining four spots will be decided through the global qualifying tournament.

The inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup was staged in England in 2009, where the hosts claimed the title by defeating New Zealand in the final. Australia dominated the next three editions in 2010, 2012, and 2014 before the West Indies broke the streak in 2016 with a final victory over Australia in India.

Australia reclaimed supremacy by winning three consecutive titles in 2018, 2020 and 2023. The most recent edition in 2024, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, saw New Zealand defeat South Africa in the final to lift the trophy.

Nepal Squad:

Indu Barma (c), Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetri, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Kajal Shrestha, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Rachana Chaudhary, Riya Sharma, Roma Thapa, Suman Bista, Rajmati Airee, Manisha Upadhaya.