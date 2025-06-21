Amit Shah Confirms: Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan Suspended, No Revival Planned

In a bold move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. In an interview on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that there is no possibility of renewing the agreement, accusing Pakistan of repeated provocations and misuse of diplomatic norms.

Suspension is Legal, Not Unilateral: Shah

Amit Shah clarified that the suspension was not a unilateral termination, but a legal and temporary suspension of the 1960 treaty. “Pakistan has consistently violated the spirit of the agreement, which was intended for peace and cooperation,” he said. He added that international treaties lose significance when consistently breached.

India Plans to Divert Water to Rajasthan

Shah revealed that India is now planning to fully utilise its share of water under the treaty and will divert water to Rajasthan via canal construction. The move aims to strengthen India’s agricultural and water infrastructure while reducing dependency on cooperative arrangements with Pakistan.

Pahalgam Terror Attack a Deliberate Act to Destabilize Kashmir

Referring to the April 21 Pahalgam terror attack, Shah condemned it as a deliberate attempt by Pakistan-based forces to disrupt peace and mislead the youth of Kashmir. He said the nation stood united in the face of such attacks and vowed to continue the fight against terrorism with renewed strength.

Targeted Strikes Only on Terror Camps, Not on Pakistan

Shah emphasized that India’s military response, including Operation Sindoor, was targeted strictly at terror camps, not on Pakistani civilian or military infrastructure. “It’s Pakistan that wrongly interprets our anti-terror operations as attacks on their territory,” he said, stressing India’s policy of strategic restraint with firm retaliation.

Congress Lacks Moral Ground to Criticize Anti-Terror Moves

In a sharp rebuke to opposition criticism, Amit Shah took aim at the Congress party, accusing it of inaction during its tenure and lacking the moral ground to question the government’s strong stance on terrorism. “They did nothing but reshuffle ministers. No political party has the right to question our fight against terror,” he stated.

A Clear Message to Pakistan and the World

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty sends a clear diplomatic and strategic message to Pakistan: India will no longer tolerate violations under the guise of peace agreements. As tensions escalate post-Pahalgam, India is asserting its rights both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.