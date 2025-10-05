IndusInd Bank’s Q2 net advances drop 8 pc, deposits decline 5 pc

Mumbai: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported a sharp decline in its business performance for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), with both advances and deposits falling year-on-year (YoY) and sequentially (QoQ).

The bank’s net advances stood at Rs 3.27 lakh crore, down 8 per cent compared with the same period previous fiscal and 2 per cent lower than the previous quarter (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchanges filing.

Net deposits also fell to Rs 3.89 lakh crore — reflecting a 5 per cent decline YoY and a 2 per cent drop quarter-on-quarter, the lender added in its filing.

Also Read: Two persons in Hyderabad lose over Rs 50 lakh in trading, investment fraud

IndusInd Bank’s Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ratio weakened to 30.80 per cent, compared with 31.50 per cent in the previous quarter and 35.90 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the lender posted a net profit of Rs 684 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), a steep 68 per cent decline from Rs 2,152 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY25).

Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 4,640 crore, dropped 14.2 per cent compared with Rs 5,408 crore a year ago.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved sequentially to 3.46 per cent from 2.25 per cent in the previous quarter but remained below 4.25 per cent recorded a year earlier.

Asset quality showed mixed trends in the previous quarter of the current financial year.

While slippages improved sequentially, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rose to 3.64 per cent from 3.1 per cent in the previous quarter, and net NPAs increased to 1.12 per cent from 0.95 per cent.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 70 per cent, as per its earlier filing.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 747.55 on the BSE on Friday, up Rs 3.85, or 0.52 per cent.