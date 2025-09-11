Telangana

Industrial boost: CM Reddy advocates for rail infrastructure

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy today held a review meeting with officials to discuss pending railway projects in the state and explore proposals to meet future needs.

11 September 2025 - 15:10
Industrial boost: CM Reddy advocates for rail infrastructure
Industrial boost: CM Reddy advocates for rail infrastructure
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy today held a review meeting with officials to discuss pending railway projects in the state and explore proposals to meet future needs.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of expediting the new Vikarabad–Krishna railway line and emphasised the need for a separate railway corridor to boost the state’s industrial sector.

He proposed the establishment of a dedicated line from Bharat Future City to Bandaru Port via Amaravati, in sync with the upcoming Greenfield Highway.

Highlighting long-term transport planning, Revanth Reddy underscored the requirement of a regional ring rail for Telangana and directed officials to examine proposals for additional railway lines to meet emerging demands.

He also suggested exploring new connectivity for a high-speed bullet train from Shamshabad to Chennai, noting that the new alignment would shorten travel distance compared to the existing line, an official statement said.

11 September 2025 - 15:10
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
