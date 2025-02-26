Infant Deaths Due to Cold Wave in Gaza Rise to Six

Gaza: The number of infant deaths caused by the ongoing cold wave in Gaza has now risen to six, according to Palestinian medical sources. The severe weather conditions, which have gripped the region in recent days, have led to a rise in child fatalities, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Severe Cold Leads to Infant Deaths in Gaza

Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of Gaza’s health authorities, confirmed that the number of infants who have died due to the cold has increased to six. Since the beginning of the winter season, a total of 15 child deaths have been attributed to extremely low temperatures. Al-Bursh warned that the health crisis in Gaza is worsening, primarily due to the ongoing destruction of medical infrastructure, which is severely hindering healthcare services in the region.

Hospitals Struggling Amid Resource Shortages

Al-Bursh emphasized that hospitals in Gaza, especially pediatric clinics, are struggling to provide essential medical care due to a critical shortage of resources and frequent power outages. The situation has become even more critical with the added pressure of the cold wave, which continues to affect vulnerable populations, particularly children and infants.

Recent Infant Deaths Reported in Gaza City

On Tuesday, Saeed Salah, director of the Friends of the Patient Charitable Hospital in Gaza City, reported that at least three infants had died in the past few hours. These deaths were attributed to the severe cold and lack of proper heating in their shelters. Many families in Gaza are facing unbearable conditions as temperatures continue to drop.

Also Read: Israeli Drone Strike Kills Two in Southern Lebanon

Harsh Weather Conditions Exacerbate Gaza’s Crisis

Gaza has been experiencing a harsh cold wave, with strong winds, heavy rain, and low temperatures. The extreme weather has uprooted hundreds of tents and flooded many displacement camps, further exacerbating the suffering of thousands of displaced families. The ongoing cold wave has put even more strain on an already fragile infrastructure and healthcare system.

UNRWA Warns of Risks to Newborns in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has previously warned of the increasing risks to newborns in Gaza. The agency reported that 7,700 infants are currently lacking the medical care necessary for survival amid the worsening conditions and a severe shortage of safe shelters. The situation remains critical, with international aid efforts urgently needed to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s most vulnerable residents.