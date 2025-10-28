Hyderabad Shocker: Infant’s Body Found in Santosh Nagar Drain; Police Launch Probe

In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked residents, the body of a one-month-old baby girl was discovered in a drain at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under the Santosh Nagar police station limits. The tragic discovery has sparked outrage and sorrow across the locality.

According to police sources, locals noticed the infant’s body floating in the drain and immediately alerted authorities. A team from Santosh Nagar police, led by Inspector K. Satyanarayana, reached the spot without delay and cordoned off the area. The Clues Team was also called in to assist in collecting forensic evidence.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather Update: Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

The baby’s body was retrieved from the drain and later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for the shocking act.

Inspector Satyanarayana said all possible angles are being explored, including whether the infant was abandoned or subjected to foul play. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the growing number of cases involving abandoned infants in the city.