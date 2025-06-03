Infinix GT 30 Pro India Launch: Powerful Gaming Phone with MediaTek Dimensity Chipset

Infinix has officially expanded its gaming smartphone lineup with the launch of the Infinix GT 30 Pro in India. The new device boasts powerful specifications tailored for gaming enthusiasts and offers impressive features at an attractive price point.

Display and Performance

The Infinix GT 30 Pro features a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 1224×2720 pixels. Gamers will appreciate the smooth 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for durability. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Camera and Battery

For photography, the device is equipped with a 108MP main camera, promising detailed and high-resolution images. It is backed by a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and 30W wireless charging, ensuring long hours of gameplay and quick recharge.

Software and Features

Running on Android 15 with XOS 15, the Infinix GT 30 Pro promises smooth performance along with 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Price, Variants, and Availability

The smartphone comes in two variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 24,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 26,999

Available in Dark Flare and Blade White colors, the Infinix GT 30 Pro will be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting June 12.

Exclusive Gaming Kit and Launch Offers

Infinix is also offering an exclusive GT Gaming Kit, which includes a magnetic cooling fan and a GT case, priced at Rs 1,199. Buyers can purchase the smartphone along with this kit to enhance their gaming experience.

As part of the launch promotion, customers can avail a Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit card payments, as well as an additional Rs 2,000 discount on exchange offers.