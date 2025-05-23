Inflatable Cinema Arrives in Rural Maharashtra with Chhaava as Opening Film

Mumbai: Bollywood film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has become the first movie to be screened at an inflatable cinema hall in Gadchiroli, one of Maharashtra’s most remote tribal districts. This revolutionary project is the brainchild of mobile cinema company PictureTime.

‘Chhaava’ Launches Cinema Culture in Rural Maharashtra

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is a historical biopic based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Its powerful narrative made it a fitting choice to inaugurate this cinema and draw local audiences to the silver screen.

Inflatable Theatre Brings High-Tech Movie Experience to Gadchiroli

The inflatable cinema hall, launched by PictureTime, features:

Fully air-conditioned screening environment

5.1 Dolby Sound system

120 push-back chairs

Digital projection technology

Affordable ticket pricing at ₹150

This innovation is set to revolutionize access to cinema in a region where 90% of the population lives in rural areas, often without access to movie theatres.

Grand Inauguration Graced by Top Officials

The launch event, held on May 22, was attended by key dignitaries, including:

Milindji Narote , MLA, Gadchiroli Assembly Constituency

, MLA, Gadchiroli Assembly Constituency Avishyant Panda, I.A.S , Collector, Gadchiroli District

, Collector, Gadchiroli District Prashantji Waghare , BJP Zilla Adhyaksh

, BJP Zilla Adhyaksh Surajit Roy, COO & President, PictureTime

They praised the initiative for bringing modern entertainment and cultural inclusion to underserved communities.

Regular Screenings Begin with Marathi and Hindi Films

Following the launch, the cinema will begin regular operations from Friday, screening:

Ata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi)

Kesari Veer (Hindi), starring Suniel Shetty

This marks a major step toward democratizing cinema access in remote parts of India.

PictureTime’s Mission: Cinema for All

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of PictureTime, stated:

“The launch in Gadchiroli and our expansion into Tamil Nadu’s Bommidi reflect our mission to take cinema to India’s remotest corners. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about inclusion, inspiration, and cultural unity.”

PictureTime has previously set up mobile theatres in Ladakh, Kishtwar, Asifabad, Bapatla, Nagaur, and Khatima, continuing its mission to bring the magic of cinema to all.