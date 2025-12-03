Infuriated over not getting motorcycle in dowry, man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife in Maha

Mumbai: A man has allegedly given his wife ‘triple talaq’ for not getting a motorcycle in dowry in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area. According to Thane Police, the woman lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment and pronouncing ‘triple talaq’, which is a punishable offence under Indian law. As per the FIR, after the marriage, the woman travelled with her husband to his native village in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon arrival, her husband and in-laws rejected the dowry, claiming it was insufficient. Despite receiving a refrigerator, washing machine, furniture, and a gold ring, they allegedly demanded a motorcycle as part of the dowry. The complainant stated that she began facing mental and physical harassment just three days after the wedding due to the unmet dowry demand. She alleged that her husband and his family repeatedly pressured her, insulted her, and subjected her to abuse.

On October 21, she was allegedly thrown out of the house after her husband pronounced triple talaq. Shocked and distressed, the woman returned to Bhiwandi and approached Bhoiwada Police Station, where she officially filed the complaint on November 29. In her complaint, she named her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and two other relatives as accused. Based on her statement, police registered a case under relevant sections in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of dowry harassment, assault, and under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which criminalises ‘triple talaq’.

Police officials confirmed that the investigation is underway and further steps will be taken once sufficient evidence is gathered. The victim stated that the abuse had left her mentally traumatised, and the sudden termination of the marriage through triple talaq – despite the practice being illegal – caused emotional distress. She is currently living with her family in Bhiwandi.

This case comes shortly after a similar incident reported in Mumbai’s Govandi area. On November 5, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to ‘triple talaq’ by her husband in anger after she informed her parents about continuous mental and physical abuse. The Shivajinagar Police booked the husband, Mohammad Fayyaz Siddiqui, along with his mother Parveen, father Abdul Aleem, and sister-in-law Zainab. According to the complaint, the woman, Mominakhatun, married Siddiqui on November 22, 2023, in Mehndawal village, Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The marriage took place with mutual consent and according to Islamic customs. Her family reportedly gave household items, a unicorn bike, and 20 grams of gold as gifts. After marriage, she moved to her husband’s home in Bainganwadi, Govandi, where she lived with several family members. The initial months of the marriage were peaceful, but tensions escalated in April 2024 during Ramzan, when her parents invited her home. Her in-laws allegedly refused permission and threatened that she would never be allowed to return if she visited them, leading to further mental harassment.