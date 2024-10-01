Innocent Children’s Homes Demolished, Dreams Shattered: KTR’s Emotional Tweet

Hyderabad: The government’s demolition drive in the Musi River catchment areas continues at a rapid pace, with bulldozers razing the homes of poor families. These homes, built with the hard-earned savings of impoverished families, have now been reduced to rubble by the Revanth Reddy-led government. A heartbreaking scene showed two young girls attempting to rebuild their home from the debris, a sight that has touched many hearts.

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the BRS, reacted emotionally to the viral video of the incident. He expressed deep sorrow and criticized the Revanth Reddy government for demolishing the homes of the poor and shattering their dreams. KTR was moved by the helplessness of the children amidst the ruins of their demolished houses.

Addressing the government, KTR said, “Bring your ministers and explain to these innocent children why their homes were destroyed. Come and tell them how their lives will supposedly improve. Is this the democracy you claimed?”

KTR also directed his comments towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to witness the destruction caused by his party’s government in Telangana, which is tearing apart the dreams of the people.