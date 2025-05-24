INSACOG data shows NB.1.8.1, LF.7 Covid variants active in India

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases witness a mild uptick in India, fresh data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reveals the presence of two new variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, both descendants of the JN.1 lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

INSACOG Reports New Variant Cases in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat

INSACOG, a consortium of 64 labs under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reported:

1 case of NB.1.8.1 detected in Tamil Nadu in April

detected in in April 4 cases of LF.7 found in Gujarat in May

These findings indicate emerging trends in Covid variant circulation across different Indian states.

WHO Classifies NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 as Variants Under Monitoring (VUM)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), both NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 have been classified as Variants Under Monitoring (VUM). This classification alerts public health agencies to pay closer attention to these variants, although they currently pose a low global health risk.

Variant Spread Beyond India

These Covid variants are not limited to India; they have also been reported in China and other parts of Asia, where they are contributing to an uptick in infections.

Covid Variant Prevalence in India

As of May 19, the Ministry of Health reported:

JN.1 remains the most prevalent variant at 53%

remains the most prevalent variant at BA.2 follows with 26%

follows with Other Omicron sublineages make up 20%

Mutations and Transmission Risk of NB.1.8.1

Although WHO currently classifies NB.1.8.1 as low risk, it carries mutations such as:

A435S

V445H

T478I

These mutations may result in increased transmissibility and immune system evasion, which warrants close monitoring.

Recent State-Wise Surge in Covid Cases

Several Indian states have reported new Covid cases:

Maharashtra : 106 cases (95 from Mumbai )

: 106 cases (95 from ) Haryana : 3 cases in Gurugram , 1 in Faridabad

: 3 cases in , 1 in Tamil Nadu : 12 new cases in Puducherry

: 12 new cases in Karnataka : 16 active cases (including a 9-month-old in Bengaluru)

: 16 active cases (including a in Bengaluru) Gujarat : 15 active cases, 7 in Ahmedabad in one day

: 15 active cases, 7 in in one day Delhi : 23 new cases

: 23 new cases Andhra Pradesh : 4 cases in the last 24 hours

: 4 cases in the last 24 hours Telangana : 1 confirmed case

: 1 confirmed case Kerala: 273 cases in May alone

Government Response and Surveillance Efforts

Despite the rise in cases, the Union Health Ministry has assured that India has a robust surveillance mechanism in place. Systems such as the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR continue to track respiratory viral illnesses, including Covid-19.