Watch: Iran Revealed Underground ‘Missile City’ as Trump’s Nuclear Ultimatum Nears Deadline

Tehran – Iran has revealed its third underground missile facility, referred to as a “missile city” by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as tensions with the United States soar over Tehran’s nuclear program. The move signals Iran’s ongoing determination to fortify its military capabilities ahead of a looming ultimatum from former US President Donald Trump demanding a total surrender of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

An 85-second video released by Iranian state media showcases top military officials — Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh — inspecting the fortified underground complex. The site houses a range of advanced weaponry, including the Kheybar Shekan, Ghadr-H, Sejil, and Paveh Land Attack Cruise Missiles, some of which have reportedly been used in recent strikes against Israel.

Vulnerabilities Exposed

Despite the show of force, military analysts noted alarming design flaws in the facility. The video reveals that munitions are stored in vast, open tunnels without blast doors or fortified compartments, making the base highly vulnerable to secondary explosions in the event of an attack.

🇮🇷Iran has revealed perhaps the largest missile city ever, capable of destroying all American and Israeli assets in the region.



Iran has now become the owner of the largest weapon against the US and Israel, not to kill civilians and innocents. pic.twitter.com/I6eXO4Mv0c — Yemen Military 🇾🇪 (@Yemenimilitary) March 25, 2025

Strategic Military Expansion

This is not Iran’s first venture into subterranean military infrastructure. In November 2020, Tehran showcased an automated underground ballistic missile base with rail systems ready to launch weapons. By 2023, Iran had unveiled another deep underground base designed to house fighter jets and protect them from enemy strikes.

US Ultimatum and Military Pressure

The unveiling comes as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran. Donald Trump has issued a two-month deadline for Iran to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs or face dire consequences — including intensified sanctions and possible military intervention. In response, the US has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East as a show of strength.

Iran, however, remains defiant. Officials argue that its missile and nuclear programs are essential to national defense and regional influence. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed Trump’s proposals for talks, calling the US a “bully.” He rejected a letter from Trump earlier this month, which warned of military action if Iran refused to comply.

Rising Regional Tensions

The standoff has coincided with growing unrest across the Middle East. As the US stepped up airstrikes in Yemen, Trump blamed Iran for orchestrating attacks by the Houthi militia, disregarding Tehran’s claims of non-involvement.

With both nations standing firm, the risk of escalation remains high. Iran’s underground missile base, though powerful, may prove a double-edged sword — a symbol of strength, but also a glaring strategic weakness in the face of potential conflict.