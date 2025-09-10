Instagram Reel Obsession Turns Scary: Teen Pretends to be Dead in Flooded Waters for 30 Minutes (Video Goes Viral)

Gwalior: A teenager in Gwalior nearly caused panic after taking his obsession with Instagram reels to an extreme. The young man spent half an hour floating in floodwaters, pretending to be a lifeless body.

Local residents, shocked by the bizarre scene, immediately alerted the police. When authorities arrived, they too were stunned as the “floating corpse” suddenly began to move.

Reports indicate that by the time police reached the site, a crowd had already gathered near the dam, attempting to identify the teenager. Some onlookers also notified the Gwalior police station about the situation.

Also Read: Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Pro Series with Groundbreaking Features – Prices Will Leave You Stunned!

As the police waded into the water to rescue the teen, he unexpectedly stood up, frightening the crowd. The teenager later admitted that the entire act was staged for an Instagram reel. He had set up a camera, and the recording had been running for 30 minutes.

Authorities took the teenager into custody for questioning following the incident.