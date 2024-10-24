Hyderabad

Court Orders Shutdown of Sites Showing Vandalism Videos

The Telangana High Court has directed the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to remove URLs and websites displaying videos of idol vandalism. This ruling comes amid concerns over communal tensions and public safety.

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has instructed the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre in New Delhi to immediately remove URLs and websites that display videos of the defacement of a Devi idol. This order follows an incident in which the idol of Muthyalamma was damaged at a temple in Secunderabad.

The directive was issued after a writ petition filed by advocate Rama Rao Immaneni, a resident of West Marredpally, expressed concerns about the cybercrime center’s inaction regarding the video. He argued that the continued circulation of this footage fosters a hostile environment and disrupts law and order, contributing to communal discord.

Justice Reddy agreed with the petitioner and ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) of marredpally to take immediate action on the complaint. The case has been adjourned until November 5. The petitioner also raised alarms about cyber-terrorism from groups like the Islamic State of Khorasan, which use platforms such as “Voice of Khorasan” to spread extremist ideologies. The lawyer emphasized that these threats extend beyond Telangana, jeopardizing communal harmony across the country.

