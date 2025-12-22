Tragic Road Accident, Intelligence ASI Killed Near Narapally Masjid After Tipper Lorry Hits Bike

Munsif News 24×7 | Medchal: A tragic road accident in Medchal district claimed the life of a senior police officer late on Tuesday night. An Intelligence ASI died on the spot after a tipper lorry rammed into his bike near Narapally Masjid under the Medipally Police Station limits, triggering shock and grief among police circles.

The incident occurred when the officer was returning home after completing his official duties.

ASI Raghupathi Yadav Killed in Medchal Accident

The deceased has been identified as Intelligence ASI Jaggani Raghupathi Yadav (59), attached to the Hyderabad Intelligence Wing. He was a resident of Annojiguda and is survived by two children.

According to preliminary information, ASI Raghupathi Yadav was riding his motorcycle towards his residence when the fatal accident occurred.

Tipper Lorry Hits Bike Near Narapally Masjid

The accident took place near Narapally Masjid

A tipper lorry bearing registration number TG 08 U 0375

The lorry hit the bike from behind

ASI fell onto the road and was run over by the lorry

He died on the spot due to severe injuries

The sudden impact gave the officer no chance to escape, resulting in instant death.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

The Medipally Police Station has registered a case in connection with the Medchal road accident. Police teams have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash and to fix responsibility.

The tipper lorry involved in the accident has been identified, and further legal action is expected.

Shock and Mourning in Police Department

The untimely death of Intelligence ASI Raghupathi Yadav has sent shockwaves through the police department. Colleagues described him as a dedicated officer who was returning home after duty when the tragedy struck.

Road Safety Concerns Raised Again

The fatal accident near Narapally Masjid has once again raised serious concerns over heavy vehicle movement, night-time road safety, and reckless driving in Medchal district.

