Intelligence Warning: Possible Terror Attack Threat in India, Agencies on High Alert

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have issued a high-level alert warning of potential terror attacks across the country following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India. Rana is a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and his ongoing interrogation has raised serious security concerns.

Alert Over Possible Terror Infiltration via River Routes

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist groups may attempt to infiltrate India through river routes, echoing tactics used during the 2008 attacks. The agencies have warned of possible drone and IED attacks, prompting a nationwide alert.

Railways Put on High Alert

In response to the intelligence inputs, the Indian Railways has also been advised to remain vigilant. Authorities have been directed to implement enhanced security measures across major stations and train routes, particularly in high-density and high-risk zones.

Flashback: 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

On November 26, 2008, Pakistan-based terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via sea routes, launching coordinated attacks at key locations such as:

CST (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus)

Oberoi Trident Hotel

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

The attacks led to the deaths of over 170 people and injuries to hundreds, leaving a lasting scar on the nation’s psyche. Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian-American, is currently being interrogated for his alleged role in facilitating the 26/11 attacks.

Crucial Leads Expected from Tahawwur Rana’s Interrogation

Security officials believe that Rana’s interrogation could uncover critical details about Pakistan’s terror networks and future plots. There is growing speculation that his testimony may expose deeper conspiracies linked to ISI-backed terror modules.

Importance of Current Intelligence Alert

The timing of this intelligence alert is notable, given the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation. Security agencies are on high alert to prevent any untoward incident and ensure public safety in view of potential retaliatory or distraction-based terror attempts.