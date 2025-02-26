Intensified Rescue Operations Underway for Trapped Workers in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Hyderabad: The rescue operation to free eight workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district is set to be intensified, with state Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressing confidence that the operation could be completed within the next two days.

The rescue efforts, now in their fifth day, are focusing on a new plan of action to reach the workers by dewatering and desilting the tunnel. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed that the review meeting had decided on a full-fledged approach to remove the silt blocking access to the site.

Rescue Efforts: Collaboration with Experts and Agencies

To ensure the safety of the workers involved, the operation is being led by experts from various agencies, including the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and rat miners. These teams will work in unison to clear the debris and silt. Tunnel construction experts, including retired and serving Army officers, are also being brought in to assess the situation and guide the rescue teams.

The use of specialized equipment such as gas cutters will aid in removing parts of the damaged Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which was affected by the collapse on February 22.

Challenges in the Tunnel Rescue Operation

Earlier, rescue teams managed to cross a 40-meter stretch to reach the head portion of the TBM, but they were unable to locate the trapped workers. The debris, mud, and water seepage have created significant barriers, hindering further progress. Despite the continuous efforts of the rescue teams, the last 40 meters remain difficult to access due to high mud levels and hazardous water seepage.

A team of rat miners has been deployed inside the tunnel to assess the situation, but their efforts have also been stymied. They feared that the TBM could be buried under the thick mud.

The Urgency of the Rescue Operation

Given the extremely challenging conditions, rescue teams have been working around the clock with the support of the National Remote Sensing Centre and the Geological Survey of India. These agencies are conducting surface and sub-surface assessments to ensure the safety of the teams involved.

The Navy’s special forces unit, Marcos, were also unable to navigate through the slush. With the rescue operation now entering its fifth day, workers’ chances of survival are becoming increasingly slim.

Company Reassures Public of Efforts

Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur visited the site of the accident and assured the public that every possible effort is being made to rescue the trapped workers. Jaypee is the contracting firm responsible for the SLBC project. Gaur mentioned that similar incidents have occurred in the past during tunnel work, and this is the sixth or seventh such accident in his experience. Once the rescue operation is completed, the company plans to resume work on the SLBC project.

Ongoing Challenges and Optimism

The ongoing rescue mission remains one of the most difficult tunnel rescue operations in India’s history, with teams struggling to overcome the deep mud and unstable conditions within the collapsed tunnel. Despite these challenges, authorities remain determined to complete the operation as quickly and safely as possible.