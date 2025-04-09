Intensified Rescue Operations Underway to Trace Six Missing Persons in Telangana Tunnel

Hyderabad: The rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district has been intensified, as authorities continue their efforts to trace six missing persons. The operation, now in its 48th day, has made significant progress in restoring the loco train track, and officials are working relentlessly to resolve the crisis.

Progress in Srisailam Tunnel Rescue Operation

According to officials, various agencies are conducting detailed inspections of the partially collapsed tunnel site. Efforts to restore the loco train track have been prioritized, with simultaneous operations being carried out for soil excavation, steel cutting, and dewatering. The conveyor belt and ventilation systems are also being upgraded as excavation progresses.

The operation is now said to be in its final stages, with the restoration of the loco track reaching the 13.88 km point. Despite significant progress, rescue teams continue to work around the clock to locate the six missing individuals trapped in the tunnel.

Tragic Incident Leads to Search for Missing Workers

On February 22, a portion of the Srisailam tunnel collapsed, trapping eight workers inside. While two workers’ bodies have been recovered and handed over to their families, the remaining six have yet to be found. Among those confirmed dead are Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator from Punjab, whose body was recovered on March 9, and Manoj Kumar, a project engineer from Uttar Pradesh, whose body was retrieved on March 25.

In response to the tragedy, the Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers.

Multi-Agency Efforts in Rescue Operations

The rescue mission is being carried out by a combined force of multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and Anvi Robotics. These teams are working tirelessly to trace the remaining six missing persons: Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu from Jharkhand.

Rescue operations are being supported by cadaver dog squads, which have helped identify areas to target. Robotic technology has also been deployed to assist in hazardous areas near the TBM for safety reasons.

Telangana Government’s Commitment to Expedite Operations

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been closely monitoring the situation and directed officials to expedite the rescue operations. Following a review meeting on March 24, senior IAS officer Shiva Shankar Loteti was appointed as Special Officer to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.

The operation is being supported by 25 agencies, with approximately 700 personnel working in shifts. These teams are focused on clearing debris, dismantling TBM parts, and removing silt, soil mounds, and water from the tunnel.

Rescue Operation Continues Despite Challenges

As the search continues, officials remain hopeful of finding the missing workers. The tunnel collapse has left a deep impact on the families of the workers and the broader community, but the rescue teams are committed to ensuring that all possible efforts are made to recover the missing individuals.

The ongoing efforts highlight the resilience and determination of the rescue teams, as they continue to work under difficult conditions to bring the missing worker’s home.