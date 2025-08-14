Inter-State Arms Trafficker Nabbed in Hyderabad; Pistols & Cartridges Seized

Hyderabad: Special Operations Team (SOT) Malkajgiri Zone and Cherlapally Law & Order Police, in a joint operation, arrested a member of an inter-provincial arms trafficking gang and recovered three improvised pistols along with 10 live cartridges.

According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as Shiv Kumar, son of Virendra Ram, aged 32, a labourer residing in Pokat Nagar Colony, Pada Cherlapally, and a native of Aurangabad district, Bihar. From his possession, police seized three country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, and one mobile phone.

Shiv Kumar had previously been arrested in a drug case involving “Ganja Chocolate.” Recently, he traveled to Bihar for the Raksha Bandhan festival, where he conspired with his brother-in-law, Krishna Paswan (currently absconding), to make easy money by selling firearms in Hyderabad. In Bihar, he procured three country-made pistols and 10 cartridges, intending to sell them to criminal elements.

On August 14, at around 12:15 p.m., acting on a tip-off, police intercepted him near Cherlapally Railway Station and made the arrest.

Seized Items:

Country-made pistols: 03

Live cartridges: 10

Mobile phone: 01

The Rachakonda Police have appealed to the public not to illegally possess, buy, or sell firearms and to immediately inform the police about such activities to help create a crime-free society. They warned that illegal possession of arms is a serious offense, punishable by both imprisonment and fine.

This operation was carried out under the supervision of Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G. Sudhir Babu, IPS, and under the direction of DCP Malkajgiri Padmaja, IPS, along with other senior officers.