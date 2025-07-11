Inter-State Ganja Racket Busted in Rangareddy District, Five Arrested, Including a Woman

Inter-State Ganja Racket Busted: In a major breakthrough, the Rajendranagar Zone Special Operations Team (SOT) in Rangareddy district busted an inter-state ganja smuggling racket and arrested five individuals, including one woman. The gang was allegedly transporting ganja from Odisha to Pune via Visakhapatnam, using two vehicles to avoid detection.

Inter-State Ganja Racket Busted: 108 kg of Ganja Worth ₹60 Lakh Seized

The police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the gang and seized the following from their possession:

108 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) valued at ₹60 lakh

(cannabis) valued at Two cars used for transportation

used for transportation Six mobile phones

₹9,700 in cash

This operation marks a significant seizure in the ongoing efforts to curb narcotics smuggling across state borders.

Criminal Background of Accused

According to Rajendranagar Zone DCP Chintamaneni Srinivas, the accused were identified as:

Prashant Ganesh

Lata Ganesh Jadhav

Sachin Dilip

Rohan

Rahul Baburao

Gaurav Nategar

Several members of the gang — including Prashant Ganesh, Sachin Dilip, Rahul Baburao, and Gaurav Nategar — have prior criminal records, with multiple cases already registered against them in Maharashtra.

Organized Network Operating Across Multiple States

Police officials revealed that the gang operated a well-organized smuggling network involving coordination across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. They used multiple routes and vehicles to avoid police checkpoints, with Visakhapatnam serving as a transit point.

Ongoing Investigation to Trace Larger Network

Authorities have launched further investigation to identify the larger supply chain and financial handlers involved in the racket. More arrests are likely as police examine phone records and financial transactions of the accused.

Police Reaffirm Commitment to Curb Drug Trafficking

DCP Chintamaneni Srinivas stated that the Telangana police are committed to eradicating drug trafficking and inter-state smuggling. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.