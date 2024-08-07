Muslim World News

Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus will take oath on Thursday, says B’desh Army chief

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh will take oath on Thursday, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, General Waker said the interim government is likely to be sworn in at 8:00pm on Thursday.

He also said the advisory council may have 15 members.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, was on Tuesday appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

