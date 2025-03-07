Tragic Incident: Intermediate Student Dies by Suicide in Anakapalle

Anakapalle: A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Anakapalle district, where a 17-year-old intermediate student ended his life by suicide. The deceased, identified as Srujana, was a second-year student at Sri Chaitanya College in Tuni.

The tragic event occurred in Konavanipalem village, S Rayavaram Mandal, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Student Found Dead After Attending a Family Function

According to reports, Srujana had been feeling unusually low ever since returning home from his second-year examination. His family noticed a change in his demeanor but did not anticipate the tragic turn of events.

On the morning of the incident, Srujana attended a function in his father’s village. However, upon returning home, he took the extreme step by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. His family members, in utter disbelief, discovered him and immediately alerted the authorities.

Investigation Underway

The S Rayavaram police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation. They are looking into possible reasons behind his distress and whether academic pressure, personal issues, or any other factors contributed to his drastic decision.

Growing Concern Over Student Suicides

This incident has once again highlighted the increasing stress levels among students, especially those appearing for crucial board and college examinations. Academic pressure, parental expectations, and personal challenges often take a toll on young minds.

Mental health experts emphasize the importance of emotional support and counseling for students during exam seasons. Parents and educational institutions are urged to be more vigilant and provide necessary guidance to help students cope with stress.