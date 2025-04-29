Internal Attacks Within Congress Over Pahalgam: What Will Rahul Gandhi Do Next?

New Delhi: Congress faces internal contradictions as senior leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Saifuddin Soz, have expressed views that go against the party’s official political stance regarding the Pahalgam attack.

Despite the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have called for discussions with the government on the matter, some Congress leaders have made controversial remarks, intensifying the political struggle.

Congress Faces Criticism Amid Disjointed Responses

The BJP has seized the opportunity to launch a series of attacks on Congress, criticizing the mixed reactions from its leadership on the Pahalgam attack. Despite Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, publicly aligning with the government’s position, other leaders have gone off-script, causing internal rifts.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, tried to downplay these statements, emphasizing that such opinions were personal and did not represent the party’s official stance. However, many are questioning whether this defense is enough to control the damage done by contradictory statements from the party’s own leaders.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Call for Special Session on Pahalgam

As the controversy unfolds, both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam attack and related issues. They have also demanded immediate government action on the matter, echoing the need for a more coordinated response. However, amidst this call for unity, several Congress leaders continue to voice opinions that don’t align with the party’s official narrative.

Rahul Gandhi’s Displeasure Over Diverging Opinions

Sources suggest that Rahul Gandhi has expressed displeasure over the remarks made by Congress leaders, urging them to adhere to the party line. Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to issue official guidelines for Congress leaders to avoid making statements that conflict with the party’s core position. In an attempt to clarify the party’s position, Jairam Ramesh reiterated that only statements made by official party representatives would be considered the Congress party’s official stance.

Congress Leadership Struggles to Maintain Unity

The mixed signals from Congress leaders are not a new issue. From Ashok Gehlot to Bhupesh Baghel, many senior leaders have at times failed to align with Rahul Gandhi’s directives. The current scenario mirrors past instances, such as when Congress decided not to attend the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya, but several leaders chose to attend anyway, causing a rift in the party.

If senior leaders like Siddaramaiah continue to ignore party lines, it raises serious concerns about how the party can manage smaller leaders in the future. This internal discord could undermine Congress’ political narrative, especially during times when unified action is crucial.

BJP Takes Advantage of Congress’ Internal Struggles

The BJP has been quick to capitalize on the disarray within Congress. With leaders like Vijay Vadttewar making provocative statements about the Pahalgam attack, and Shashi Tharoor and Udit Raj engaging in heated debates over the government’s handling of the issue, Congress’ leadership has found itself on the defensive. These debates have diluted the party’s stand, making it increasingly difficult to present a united front.

Congress Faces a Crucial Moment: Defining Its Position on National Security

The Pahalgam attack has become a critical issue for Congress, as its leaders struggle to strike a balance between supporting national security efforts and maintaining party unity. With the BJP attacking Congress over its inconsistent stance, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders need to take decisive action to address these internal contradictions.

The Pahalgam attack could serve as a pivotal moment for Congress to prove its commitment to national security and unity. However, if the party fails to address these internal divisions, it risks further alienating voters and damaging its political credibility.