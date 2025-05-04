International students in US reconsider summer travel plans over visa crackdown 

A growing number of international students in the United States are reconsidering their summer travel plans due to an intensified visa crackdown under the Trump administration. Faced with fears of losing legal status or being denied re-entry into the U.S., many are choosing to remain where they are — even avoiding domestic travel.

Students Opt Out of Travel to Avoid Government Scrutiny

One Ph.D. student at the University of California, San Diego, cancelled a planned vacation to Hawaii. “I probably am going to skip that to… have as few interactions with governments as possible,” the student said anonymously, fearing potential targeting by immigration authorities.

Also Read: Betting apps scam: YouTuber booked for allegations against Telangana DGP

Over 4,700 Student Visas Terminated Since March

The fear stems from a surge in student visa revocations. According to an Associated Press review, at least 1,220 students at 187 institutions had their status revoked as of late March. However, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 4,736 student visa records had been terminated by April 10 — indicating the real figure may be much higher.

Minor Infractions Leading to Severe Consequences

Some students left the U.S. quietly, while others have reportedly gone into hiding. Several affected students claimed their visa terminations stemmed from minor or unknown violations, creating panic and confusion across campuses.

New Immigration Policy Increases Risk of Status Loss

Following legal challenges, the U.S. government reversed some terminations but introduced new guidance expanding the conditions under which student visas can be revoked. Under the new policy, a student may lose legal status if their visa is revoked, even if they have already entered the country.

Universities Warn Students About International Travel Risks

In response, universities are issuing advisories and increasing support. UC Berkeley warned that international travel poses a significant risk due to “strict vetting and enforcement.” Across the country, staff working with international students report a sharp rise in travel-related concerns and questions.

Legal Experts Urge Caution, Provide Travel Advice

Immigration attorney Rishi Oza, based in North Carolina, said his office has been “inundated” with calls from distressed students. He advises students to travel only if absolutely necessary and to carry full documentation, including academic records and legal papers. However, Oza cautions that even full compliance does not guarantee safe re-entry at U.S. borders.

Students Living in Fear, Delay Family Visits

At the University of Illinois, one student expressed fear after a classmate was forced to leave due to a revoked visa. Though planning to travel to Asia this summer, the student said, “Right now, I’m afraid I might not be able to come back.”

Visa Crackdown Threatens U.S. Appeal as Study Destination

In 2024, the U.S. hosted approximately 1.1 million international students, who contribute significantly to university revenues through high tuition fees. Advocates and education experts warn that the ongoing visa restrictions are already diminishing the United States’ appeal as a top global study destination.